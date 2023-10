Phuket, Thailand

from €804,101

Completion date: 2026

Laguna Beachside is an amazing condominium project developed by Laguna property. The complex is located at: 394, ถนน รี สุน ทร Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand The project consists of 4 buildings of 5 floors each, and all of them are connected with each other. Each house has about 81 apartments, starting with a 1-room area of 59 sq.m, with 2 bedrooms with an area of 99 sq.m and with 3 bedrooms with an area of 131 sq.m. The interiors include an open-plan living room and dining room or a bar, kitchenette, bathroom bedroom and private balcony. Large bedrooms have a spacious veranda where you can have an open dining table, seats, couch, barbecue facilities Thanks to the unique semi-open veranda, additional living space is provided that can be left open to expand the balcony, or glazed to increase the area of the inner space. On the roof of the complex there is a unique common area where residents of the complex can relax in the open air among the tropics and views of the endless sea! Apartments are ideal for a modern lifestyle. PLUSES OF LCD: - Video surveillance 24/7 - Fitness - Garden - Parking - Playground - Sea view / ocean - Security 24/7 - Pool - Management company PLACEMENT: Laguna Beachside Condominiums Phuket is located on Laguna, just a short walk from Bang Tao's sandy beach. A 5-minute drive is a wide selection of international restaurants, Porto de Phuket, the Boat Avenue shopping district, Villa market, shops, bars and spa centers. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!