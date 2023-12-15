Ready-to-move-in apartments close to motorway, shops and university, Bangkok, Thailand

The project is close to the motorway and entertaiment facilities. The project has 1-2 bedroom apartments. The complex also has various recreational areas, including green gardens and a roof terrace, a 22-metre saltwater swimming pool, picnic and barbecue areas, a studio for arts and crafts, jogging tracks, a fitness centre and a yoga area.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The country's most populated city, Bangkok is a major hub in Southeast Asia, attracting both simple migration of the local rural population to the cities, as well as attracting many freelancers, remote workers, expats, and is comfortable for international business.

The complex is quickly and conveniently accessible to anywhere via the motorway and the green BTS Skytrain metro line.

All amenities are just a few steps away including shops, schools, Chulalongkorn University and hospitals.