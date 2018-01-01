Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand

Project in Klong San, one of the oldest districtss in Bangkok, close to the metro station. Red brick building with 1-2 bedroom loft and standard apartments. It offers views of the city. Some apartments have river views.

The project's landscaping concept is based on orchards.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More details: 25-metre long semi-Olympic saltwater swimming pool, equipped fitness centre with cardio and strength training equipment, children's pool, spacious orchard with seating areas.

Other amenities: a creative art space, a spacious Sky Bar and an area with lounge areas and panoramic views of the river and the city, a conference room, 24-hour video surveillance and security, an electric car charging station.

Infrastructure

The country's most populated city, Bangkok is a major hub in Southeast Asia, attracting both simple migration of local rural populations to the cities, as well as gathering many freelancers, remote workers, expats, and is comfortable for international business.

The project is close to leisure facilities including luxury hotels, art galleries, cafes and restaurants. The landmark and major shopping centre ICONSIAM is just a 3-minute walk away.

The complex is just 350 metres from BTS Khlong San Station. From BTS Khlong San Station, you can quickly and conveniently reach the city centre via the Green Line.