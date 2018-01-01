  1. Realting.com
  3. Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand

Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand

Sanam Bin Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€486,927
20
About the complex

The residence features a club and a swimming pool, a fitness center, a co-working area, a kids' games room, a large park with a lake.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Airport - 2.3 km
  • Metro station - 6 km
  • Railway station - 950 meters
  • School - 2.6 km
  • University - 10 km
  • Shopping mall - 4.4 km
  • Hospital - 7.9 km
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  Luxury apartment in the prestigious Nam Talay Condo complex, located in the village of Soi Na Havari, Na Jomtien district. Each apartment has beautiful, modern and built-in furniture. EDUCATION OF LCD: fitness, garden, parking, security, pool and Wi-Fi. Nearby and easily accessible all the wealth of the resort infrastructure: shops, restaurants, cafes, bars, the market, nightclubs, massage parlors, as well as all kinds of water sports, resort and beach activities. U-Tapao International Airport is 33 km away. Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! The return on investment is approximately 7% per year. A number of transport options are at the doorstep, connecting with an expanding network of high-speed transport systems and road infrastructure of the city. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  Luxury apartment in the complex WING SAMUI CONDOMINIUM, located in Bophut ( Samui ). The apartments are designed in a modern design with full furniture and have all the amenities for a comfortable stay. COMPLETE EVENTS: 24-hour front desk, concierge, pool, wellness center, sauna, restaurant / bar, tennis court, fitness center, children's pool, kids club, garden, outdoor treadmill. The apartments are favorably located in the tourist center of Samui Island, next to most of the facilities necessary for life, including the international airport, and thereby provide a high return on rent. The expected return on investment is approximately 7% per year. Wing Samui provides owners with a 5-year additional return buyback guarantee! CONDITIONS OF PAYMENT: Booking - 25,000 THB Signing of the contract - 30% Base - 10% Ground floor - 10% Second floor - 10% Third floor - 10% Fourth floor - 10% Object delivery - 20% Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
An excellent option for a cozy condominium for those who like to spend the winter season under the sun or travel with their family. The project, which is a separate residential park in the heart of Pattaya, from a developer who received the award for "Best Boutique Developer on the East Coast" at the Thailand Property awards. The residence features 5 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam bath, a yoga studio, a gym, a jogging track, gardens with fountains and waterfalls, a kids' playground, an underground parking, around-the-clock security and CCTV. The residence consists of 6 buildings with 8 floors, the apartments in which are rented on average for 8 months a year. Apartment area: from 25 m2 Prices: from 77 thousand $ Apartments are fully furnished The project was finished in 2019 Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry Wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the center of Pattaya, close to Jomtien beaches, shopping mall, a prestigious international school, and Sukhumvit Road. Ban Lamung area is the center of Pattaya, close to the main Jomtien Beach, Bangkok Expressway, shopping malls, the prestigious Aksorn International School and Sukhumvit Road.
