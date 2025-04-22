Residential complex New high-rise residential complex with swimming pools and a spa in the central business district of Bangkok, Thailand

Enrich every moment of your life with exceptional amenities crafted to embrace all living styles, ensuring your happiness and relaxation in a way that's uniquely yours. The first-class facilities will allow you to elevate your life journey with more vibrant energy in every living scenario.
Features:
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within the central business district, just 300 meters from a metro station, near shopping malls, hospitals, universities and schools.