  Residential complex New high-rise residential complex with swimming pools and a spa in the central business district of Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand
$93,098
18
ID: 26515
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2463142
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 24/06/2025

  • Country
    Thailand
  • City
    Bangkok

Enrich every moment of your life with exceptional amenities crafted to embrace all living styles, ensuring your happiness and relaxation in a way that's uniquely yours. The first-class facilities will allow you to elevate your life journey with more vibrant energy in every living scenario.

  • meeting spaces
  • gym
  • swimming pools
  • spa
  • massage room
  • beauty salon
  • steam bath and sauna

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

The property is located within the central business district, just 300 meters from a metro station, near shopping malls, hospitals, universities and schools.

Bangkok, Thailand

Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$275,394
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces in one of the most popular areas of Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$395,056
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in the center of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$189,871
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$250,058
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
$598,941
Residential complex Complex of villas close to the airport and all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas close to the airport and all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$155,433
We offer modern villas in the Japanese style. Advantages 6% annual income within 3 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green area, close to the airport and schools, within walking distance of a shopping mall. Bang Tao Beach - 11 km Mai Khao Beach - 10 km…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Choeng Mon, Thailand
from
$386,565
We offer beautiful and modern hillside villas with a panoramic view of the sea and tropical groves, swimming pools, spacious terraces, parking spaces. Completion - February, 2024. Features of the flats Ground floor: two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a technical room, a terrace. First floor: a ki…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Next Point Condominium
Residential complex Next Point Condominium
Rawai, Thailand
from
$96,737
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
Area 35–270 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Next Point Condominium — Comfort & Smart Investment in Southern Phuket A modern residential complex in the prestigious Rawai area, just 7 minutes from Nai Harn Beach. The project features 4 buildings, 4 swimming pools (totaling 940 m²), a fitness center, apartments with tropical sea and …
Developer
Next Point Condominium
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications