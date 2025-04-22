  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, different lounge areas and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand
$57,605
ID: 26512
In CRM: 2463136
Last update: 24/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • City
    Bangkok

About the complex

The complex consists of 3 buildings and features a wide range of amenities in the style of each of four seasons:

Autumn:

  • outdoor living area
  • co-working area
  • swimming pools

Winter:

  • laundry
  • outdoor lounge area
  • gym
  • swimming pool

Spring:

  • library
  • laundry
  • meeting room
  • indoor and outdoor co-working areas
  • photo and musicians studios
  • bar
  • lounge area
  • game room
  • cinema
  • outdoor gym area
  • garden

Summer:

  • laundry
  • outdoor lounge
  • co-kitchen
  • kids' club
  • swimming pool
  • jacuzzi
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 2 km from the nearest shopping mall iPlace Park and 4.9 km from KMITL.

Location on the map

Bangkok, Thailand

