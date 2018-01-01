New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bangkok, Thailand

TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
City Garden Pattaya is an exquisite luxury condominium located in the heart of Pattaya.
The unique location in the city center creates maximum comfort and convenience for living.
The condominium consists of five buildings eight floors high. The total number of apartments in the residential complex is 366 units with various filling and area.
A building that is unique in its modern style remains simple and thought out to the smallest detail. Furnished with well-chosen furniture from leading brands with European cuisine, able to satisfy any needs.
An excellent location of the complex is conducive to travel, as the project is surrounded by shopping centers, shops, restaurants, leading department stores and just a few steps from nightclubs.
The project is equipped with a full range of amenities such as a rooftop pool, fitness center, sauna and more.
The distance to the beach is only 700 meters!
Around the complex, everyone will find for himself everything necessary for a comfortable stay and relaxation.
The apartment complex includes a developed internal infrastructure.
The following privileges are available for residents:
- Pool
- terrace for tanning
- Tropical gardens
- gym
- Sauna
- barbecue area
- Shop
- Restaurant
- Apartment cleaning service
- Laundry
- Electronic access system to the building
- 24 hour video surveillance
- Security 24/7
- Parking
- high-speed elevator
- Internet, WI-FI
The Siam Oriental Plaza condominium is the 9th project of the Finnish developer, located in the best area of Pattaya, on Pratumnak hill. The condominium consists of 8 floors and includes a total of 190 apartments. The entire infrastructure of the complex is located on its roof, namely: a swimming pool, a fully-equipped fitness room, and a Finnish sauna. All this is accompanied by a beautiful panoramic view of the sea and Pratumnak hill.
Also, the Siam Oriental Plaza condominium includes such amenities as underground parking, 24-hour video surveillance and security, 2 elevators, Wi-Fi on each floor, and a free shuttle-bus running to the beach or to the tuk-tuk.
The residence features swimming pools and fountains, walking paths and gardens, an underground parking, restaurants, shops, cafes and a roof-top bar, a sauna, a steam bath and a jacuzzi, a yoga studio, a gym, a kids' playground, a security system with CCTV.
The residence consists of 4 buildings.
Apartment area: from 20 m2
Prices: from 51 thousand $
Delivery: 2028
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious area, close to all necessary infrastructure, places of interest and beaches.
Pattaya Beach, the most popular and prestigious area of Pattaya, is close to all the necessary infrastructure for the whole family, attractions, entertainment, cafes and shops.