Residential complex Nue Epic Asok Rama9

Bangkok, Thailand
from
$118,620
;
7
ID: 27445
Last update: 19/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • City
    Bangkok
  • Metro
    Phetchaburi (~ 1000 m)
  • Metro
    Phra Ram 9 (~ 500 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    47

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

Nue Epic Asok-Rama9 is the perfect investment in the heart of Bangkok.
Modern condominium with high rental income and a bargain price!

It is a premium residential complex of four towers with more than 3,107 apartments, combining comfort, style and prime location. The project is ideal for those who appreciate convenience, developed infrastructure and high potential for real estate value growth.

Luxury amenities: roof garden, 3 swimming pools, treadmill, modern fitness room, yoga studio, golf area, pet areas: pool, park, salon, coworking, laundry, Grab & Go, Sky Lounge with panoramic views.

Favorable location:
550 m to Rama 9 metro station;
5 minutes to Central Rama 9, Fortune Town
Nearby shopping malls: Esplanade Ratchada, Jodd Fairs, Lotus’s;
- close to the leading hospitals: Rama 9 Hospital, Bumrungrad, Bangkok Hospital;
- convenient access to the Si Rat highway (to Suvarnabhumi Airport).

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Bangkok, Thailand

