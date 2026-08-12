Pool Bungalows for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

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Pool Bungalows in Valencian Community, Spain

;
Torrevieja
527
Alacant Alicante
1323
la Marina Baixa
71
Orihuela
67
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1 property total found
Bungalow in Busot, Spain
Bungalow
Busot, Spain
Area 160 m²
The Altos de Alicante is located in a natural setting, at the foot of the Sierra del Cabeço …
$416,212
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Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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