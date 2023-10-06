Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
99
Torre Pacheco
41
San Javier
40
Los Alcazares
28
Cartagena
27
Bajo Guadalentin
19
Aguilas
18
Alto Guadalentin
18
Show more
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
€415,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 216 m²
€485,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Aguilas, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Discover a range of houses, penthouses and duplexes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, all with spaci…
€341,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Aguilas, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Discover a range of houses, penthouses and duplexes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, all with spaci…
€317,000

Property types in Region of Murcia

penthouses
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
