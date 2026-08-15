Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Region of Murcia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

;
Murcia
107
Los Alcazares
566
San Pedro del Pinatar
404
Torre-Pacheco
205
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
85 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/2
Stunning penthouse with furnished kitchen, community pools, large rooftop terrace with amazi…
$344,490
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern middle floor apartment with terrace and community pool in a premium residential near …
$331,870
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/5
Stylish touristic apartment  with a beautiful terrace, outdoor pools and private parking loc…
$265,555
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Charming ground floor apartment with a large covered terrace, swimming pool and private gard…
$445,241
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Apartment in Murcia, Spain
Apartment
Murcia, Spain
Area 55 m²
Satia, an exclusive promotion of new work designed for those seeking a modern, functional ho…
$191,811
Leave a request
Apartment in Murcia, Spain
Apartment
Murcia, Spain
Area 55 m²
Satia, an exclusive promotion of new work designed for those seeking a modern, functional ho…
$247,755
Leave a request
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
Wonderful beachfront apartment with balcony, nestled alongside the coastline of Santiago de …
$218,663
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 3/3
Fantastic front beach penthouse with community pool and lake view  in a luxury closed commun…
$577,318
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Apartment in Churra, Spain
Apartment
Churra, Spain
Area 147 m²
Gaudia is a two-phase residential home with a total of 196 houses of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms.…
$507,499
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing ground floor apartment with community pool, big terrace & large garden, located in a…
$267,477
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
Beautiful top-floor duplex with private rooftop terrace, impressive sea views and pool locat…
$308,095
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant top-floor duplex with rooftop terrace located inside a resort with beach lagoon, sho…
$276,704
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 2/2
Amazing penthouse with a rooftop terrace,  access to swimming pools and sea view located nea…
$371,034
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/3
Luxury middle floor apartment with large terrace and paddle tennis courts located next to a …
$240,645
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
Fantastic middle floor apartment with private terrace and access to the community pool, loca…
$288,871
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/2
Brilliant penthouse with a spacious private rooftop terrace, awesome sea view and communal p…
$430,100
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Apartment in Murcia, Spain
Apartment
Murcia, Spain
Area 65 m²
Satia, an exclusive promotion of new work designed for those seeking a modern, functional ho…
$226,062
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Well-composed contemporary apartment with open-plan living, dual outdoor spaces and layout w…
$227,076
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
Large middle floor apartment with a private terrace, beautiful sea view and access to the co…
$393,967
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 4/4
Beautiful large penthouse with a generous rooftop terrace, outdoor pools, and private parkin…
$334,830
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1
Modern middle floor apartment with community pool and terrace located close to the beach …
$252,803
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/2
Stunning penthouse with a generous rooftop terrace,  swimming pools and sea view  in a prive…
$482,732
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant ground-floor apartment with private terrace, pool access and modern fitted kitchen, …
$284,843
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
Crisp efficient apartment with open-plan living, a defined outdoor terrace within a secure r…
$275,244
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
Amazing beach apartment with a balcony, steps away from bars, restaurants and shops  Deli…
$281,662
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Modern ground floor apartment with private garden and community pool located in a premium ar…
$368,186
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Apartment in Churra, Spain
Apartment
Churra, Spain
Area 67 m²
Gaudia is a two-phase residential home with a total of 196 houses of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms.…
$306,554
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 2/2
Captivating penthouse with furnished kitchen, oasis pools, spacious rooftop terrace with pan…
$322,377
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/2
Premium penthouse with terrace, swimming pool and private parking located in a touristic are…
$428,238
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1
Amazing midle  floor apartment with community pool, big terrace & large garden, located in a…
$236,614
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Property types in Region of Murcia

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go