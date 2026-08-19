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Apartments for sale in Calasparra, Spain

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3 BHK
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4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
MODERN VILLAS IN CALASPARRA WITH PRIVATE POOL !!! New real estate development consisting o…
$370,293
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
MODERN VILLAS IN CALASPARRA WITH PRIVATE POOL !!! New real estate development consisting o…
$381,901
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
MODERN VILLAS IN CALASPARRA WITH PRIVATE POOL !!! New real estate development consisting o…
$393,509
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CALASPARRA, MURCIA New Build project of beautiful villas in Calasparra,…
$403,376
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