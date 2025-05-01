Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Region of Murcia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

Murcia
16
Los Alcazares
144
San Pedro del Pinatar
131
Torre Pacheco
104
Show more
5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
$267,416
3 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
$153,078
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN TORRE-PACHECO New build residential complex of apartments in Torre …
$144,268
3 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
$232,837
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN PRIVATE GATED RESORT IN PROVINCE OF MURCIA New Build residential co…
$307,808
