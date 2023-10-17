Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Mazarron, Spain

10 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room in Mazarron, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€194,900
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€171,900
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€169,900
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€169,900
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Bungalows for sale in Alhama Nature Resort, Murcia An exclusive complex of 18 homes that com…
€168,900
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Mazarron, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Bungalows for sale in Alhama Nature Resort, Murcia An exclusive complex of 18 homes that com…
€156,900
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with Lift in Mazarron, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartments in Condado de Alhama, Costa Cálida The building is distributed between the ground…
€186,900
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with Lift in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Apartments in Condado de Alhama, Costa Cálida The building is distributed between the ground…
€169,900
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in Mazarron, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Top floor apartments in Mar de Plata, Mazarrón. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms,…
€174,900
2 room apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Flats for sale on the first beach line and a luxury residential area. Opportunity for investors
€152,304
