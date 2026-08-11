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Apartments for sale in Mazarron, Spain

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penthouses
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2 BHK
29
3 BHK
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32 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern ground floor apartment with large terrace, garden and paddle tennis courts located ne…
$255,686
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Set in the enchanting setting of Mazaraón, this residential complex offers an exclusive sele…
$132,922
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Discover this impressive residential complex of 30 apartments with magnificent views of Maza…
$255,441
Leave a request
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Discover an impressive residential complex of 30 apartments with magnificent views of Mazarr…
$265,844
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 88 m²
Located in the charming town of Mazarron, this residential complex offers a choice of 10 tow…
$344,849
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2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
New Build Apartments in Mazarrón Modern Boutique Development in La Vía, Mazarrón Discover …
$134,740
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2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Set in the charming surroundings of Mazaran, this residential complex offers an exclusive se…
$121,363
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
In the heart of El Porto de Mazarron, just 3 minutes walk from the beach, this attractive ne…
$248,506
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
New Build Apartments in Puerto de Mazarrón Just 200 Metres from the Beach Exclusive Residen…
$247,966
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
New Build Apartments in Mazarrón Modern Boutique Development in La Vía, Mazarrón Discover …
$146,944
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Set in the charming setting of Maarron, this residential complex offers an exclusive selecti…
$147,370
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Discover this impressive residential complex of 30 apartments with magnificent views of Maza…
$272,779
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
New Build Apartments in Mazarrón Modern Boutique Development in La Vía, Mazarrón&#…
$134,740
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
New Build Apartments in Mazarrón Modern Boutique Development in La Vía, Mazarrón Discover …
$132,538
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/3
Luxury middle floor apartment with large terrace and paddle tennis courts located next to a …
$240,645
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
New Build Apartments in Puerto de Mazarrón Just 200 Metres from the Beach Exclusive Residen…
$207,484
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Discover an exclusive residential complex located in one of the most attractive areas of Cos…
$135,811
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
New Build Apartments in Puerto de Mazarrón Just 200 Metres from the Beach Exclusive…
$207,484
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
New Build Apartments in Mazarrón Modern Boutique Development in La Vía, Mazarrón&#…
$132,538
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Discover this impressive residential project of 30 apartments with magnificent views of Maza…
$261,220
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Floor 1/1
Attractive top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace and paddle tennis courts locat…
$323,946
VAT
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
In the heart of Puerto de Mazarron, just a 3-minute walk from the beach, this attractive new…
$248,506
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
New Build Apartments in Puerto de Mazarrón Just 200 Metres from the Beach Exclusive…
$247,966
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Located in the charming town of Mazarron, these exclusive residential offerings consist of t…
$286,277
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
In the heart of Puerto de Mazarron, just 3 minutes walk from the beach, an attractive new re…
$207,936
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
We present an impressive residential project of 30 apartments with magnificent views of Maza…
$255,441
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/2
Luxury penthouse with large roof top terrace and paddle tennis courts located in a golf reso…
$311,219
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
New Build Apartments in Mazarrón Modern Boutique Development in La Vía, Mazarrón&#…
$146,944
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Discover an impressive residential complex of 30 apartments with magnificent views of Mazarr…
$267,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Flats for sale on the first beach line and a luxury residential area. Opportunity for investors
$160,961
Leave a request
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