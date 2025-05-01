Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

Murcia
16
Los Alcazares
144
San Pedro del Pinatar
131
Torre Pacheco
104
104 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
$79,264
3 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
$108,988
3 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartments in Condado de Alhama, Costa Cálida The building is distributed between the ground…
$212,529
1 bedroom apartment in Archena, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Archena, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
1 & 2 bedrooms apartment near the city of Murcia . Urbanization of apartments and penthouses…
$91,533
Apartment in Churra, Spain
Apartment
Churra, Spain
Area 67 m²
Gaudia is a two-phase residential home with a total of 196 houses of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms.…
$289,383
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Apartments in Santa Rosalia Resort, Murcia A luxury complex made up of 60 apartments, distri…
$380,568
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Apartments in Santa Rosalia Lake Resort, Murcia This project consists of 42 luxury flats, gr…
$326,045
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa Cálida These incredible homes are…
$337,986
Apartment in Churra, Spain
Apartment
Churra, Spain
Area 52 m²
Gaudia is a two-phase residential home with a total of 196 houses of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms.…
$229,119
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
$229,766
Apartment in Churra, Spain
Apartment
Churra, Spain
Area 131 m²
Gaudia is a two-phase residential home with a total of 196 houses of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms.…
$434,928
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
2 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
$169,808
2 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
$174,748
3 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
$195,386
2 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN AGUILAS New Build exclusive residential complex of apartmen…
$241,746
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
$267,416
2 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
$190,233
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Rosalia Resort, Torre Pacheco The development includes 22 luxur…
$291,151
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Residential Elegance offers one of the best urbanizations in Lo Pagan, located on the beachf…
$336,822
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The unique complex and consists izvysokokachestvenny apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and lo…
$157,537
2 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
$181,316
2 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Apartments in Los Narejos, San Javier, Costa Calida This new private complex will have 87 mo…
$294,422
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 76 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is commu…
$194,170
2 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
$176,362
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 79 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is commu…
$172,475
1 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Rosalia Resort, Torre Pacheco The development includes 22 luxur…
$217,000
3 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
$191,224
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
The unique complex and consists izvysokokachestvenny apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and lo…
$193,493
3 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Bungalows for sale in Alhama Nature Resort, Murcia An exclusive complex of 18 homes that com…
$202,715
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Residential Elegance offers one of the best urbanizations in Lo Pagan, located on the beachf…
$336,822
