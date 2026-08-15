Seaview Apartments for Sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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Murcia
107
Los Alcazares
566
San Pedro del Pinatar
404
Torre-Pacheco
205
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42 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/2
Stunning penthouse with furnished kitchen, community pools, large rooftop terrace with amazi…
$344,490
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern middle floor apartment with terrace and community pool in a premium residential near …
$331,870
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Beachfront Flats in Águilas Murcia Boast a Contemporary Architectural Style Águ…
$417,171
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 3/3
Fantastic front beach penthouse with community pool and lake view  in a luxury closed commun…
$577,318
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
Beautiful top-floor duplex with private rooftop terrace, impressive sea views and pool locat…
$308,095
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/2
Brilliant penthouse with a spacious private rooftop terrace, awesome sea view and communal p…
$430,100
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
Large middle floor apartment with a private terrace, beautiful sea view and access to the co…
$393,967
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 2/2
Captivating penthouse with furnished kitchen, oasis pools, spacious rooftop terrace with pan…
$322,377
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Chic Flats with Impressive Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida San Pedro d…
$310,633
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/2
Premium penthouse with terrace, swimming pool and private parking located in a touristic are…
$428,238
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments near the Beach in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish ap…
$374,938
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/4
Amazing penthouse apartment with beautiful sea view, private balcony and community pool on t…
$244,203
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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1 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 3
Cozy ground floor apartment with communal rooftop terrace, swimming pool and private parking…
$279,030
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Beachfront ground floor apartment with a beautiful yard, terrace and private parking located…
$433,927
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Beachfront Flats in Águilas Murcia Boast a Contemporary Architectural Style Águ…
$409,733
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2 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Beachfront Flats in Águilas Murcia Boast a Contemporary Architectural Style Águ…
$462,602
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments near the Beach in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish ap…
$479,217
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Stunning penthouse with big rooftop terrace, amazing sea view and community pool nestled clo…
$345,299
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Floor 2
Fantastic beach penthouse with private rooftop terrace, sea view and swimming pools located …
$820,943
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Recently renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment with side sea views in San Pedro del Pina…
$255,661
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Apartments within Walking Distance from the Beach in Águilas Murcia Apartments …
$342,476
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3 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Apartments within Walking Distance from the Beach in Águilas Murcia Apartments …
$332,098
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2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments near the Beach in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish ap…
$302,780
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2 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Apartments within Walking Distance from the Beach in Águilas Murcia Apartments …
$304,054
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2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/3
Amazing middle floor apartment with community pool, large terrace, storage and parking space…
$338,590
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Apartments within Walking Distance from the Beach in Águilas Murcia Apartments …
$265,336
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2 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1
Refined middle-floor apartment with stunning sea views, private terrace and pool located bea…
$309,026
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium penthouse with terrace, swimming pool and private parking located in a touristic are…
$433,927
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/2
Stunning beachfront apartment with terrace, swimming pool and private parking located in a p…
$461,835
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments near the Beach in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish ap…
$371,334
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Property types in Region of Murcia

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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