Seaview Apartments for Sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
€415,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€646,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5
We present you an apartment on the fifth floor in San Pedro del Pinatar with sea views. The…
€160,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/3
Modern style apartment in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, …
€217,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/3
New modern penthouse in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, Lo…
€319,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern style apartment in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, …
€259,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Modern style apartment in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, …
€209,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€565,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€380,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€318,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€298,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Mazarron Costa Calida Contemporary apartments are situat…
€295,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Mazarron Costa Calida Contemporary apartments are situat…
€261,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Mazarron Costa Calida Contemporary apartments are situat…
€261,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Modern Flats with Incredible Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Contemporary flats are…
€199,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Modern Flats with Incredible Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Contemporary flats are…
€179,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 6
Eco-Friendly 3 and 4-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views in Aguilas Murcia The stylish apartme…
€345,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 6
Eco-Friendly 3 and 4-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views in Aguilas Murcia The stylish apartme…
€290,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 6
Eco-Friendly 3 and 4-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views in Aguilas Murcia The stylish apartme…
€289,000
4 room apartment with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 room apartment with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Introducing the spacious apartments in San Pedro del Pinatar in the closed urbanization of P…
€194,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the modern light penthouse in a gated residential complex in the city of San Jav…
€219,900
3 room apartment with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer you an apartment in the Lo Pagan area 50 meters from Mar Menor Beach. The apartment…
€125,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Semi-detached villas in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Calida 4 spacious semi-detached houses …
€445,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
Introducing the apartment in the new indoor complex at Santa Rosalía.The ground floor apartm…
€235,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/3
Introducing the apartment in the new indoor complex at Santa Rosalía.The ground floor apartm…
€265,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/3
Introducing the chic apartment in the new indoor complex at Santa Rosalía.The residential co…
€349,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
€129,900
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa Cálida These incredible homes are…
€309,950

