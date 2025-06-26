Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Lorca
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Lorca, Spain

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Lorca, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Lorca, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a Sec…
$337,801
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Lorca, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lorca, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a Sec…
$312,523
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Lorca, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lorca, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a Sec…
$287,245
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lorca, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go