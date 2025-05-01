Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments near golf course for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

36 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
$79,264
2 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
$84,218
3 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
$108,988
3 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartments in Condado de Alhama, Costa Cálida The building is distributed between the ground…
$212,529
2 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
$190,233
2 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
$181,316
2 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
$176,362
3 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
$191,224
2 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
$174,380
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS AND PENTHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build 11 apartments with community…
$226,092
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Apartments in Los Alcazares, Costa Calida The quiet residence is made up of 32 apartments wi…
$227,905
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Beautiful Mediterranean-style apartments consisting of two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a liv…
$171,184
2 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEW APARTMENTS IN LA MANGA This urbanization is located in the area with the…
$159,905
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Apartments in Condado de Alhama, Costa Cálida The building is distributed between the ground…
$187,449
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Private complex will have 87 modern and spacious apartments, with 3 residential buildings, l…
$230,399
3 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
$153,078
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN TORRE-PACHECO New build residential complex of apartments in Torre …
$144,268
2 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
$99,080
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN TORRE-PACHECO New build residential complex of apartments in Torre …
$151,805
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN A PRIVATE COMPLEX IN THE PROVINCE OF MURCIA Newly built resi…
$253,008
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Villas for sale in Los Alcazares, Costa Calida The quiet residence is made up of 32 apartmen…
$565,945
2 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
$190,233
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
$128,705
3 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
$115,923
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Mirador del Condado is a beautiful urbanization, consisting of apartments, located in the ci…
$108,988
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN A PRIVATE COMPLEX IN THE PROVINCE OF MURCIA Newly built resi…
$354,211
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
New promotion with views of Santa Rosalía Lake. There are 6 blocks of 7 apartments, a total …
$249,670
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Apartments in Los Alcazares, Costa Calida The quiet residence is made up of 32 apartments wi…
$358,759
3 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
$232,837
2 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
$164,472
