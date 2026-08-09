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Apartments for sale in Alhama de Murcia, Spain

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55 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Located in the sunny southeast of Spain, in a picturesque valley surrounded by mountains and…
$244,894
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
New Build Apartments at Condado de Alhama Golf Resort Murcia Modern Living in a Prestigious…
$242,336
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2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Located in the sunny southeast of Spain, in a cozy valley surrounded by mountains and natura…
$261,107
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
NEW APARTMENTS IN CONDADO DE ALHAMA GOLF COURSE New two-bedroom, two-bathroom apar…
$262,484
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2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
New Apartments on the Field for Golf Condado de AlhamaNew apartment with two bedrooms and tw…
$257,753
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2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Located in the sunny southeast of Spain, in a picturesque valley surrounded by mountains and…
$307,014
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 88 m²
New Apartments in Condado de Alhama Golf FieldNew residential complex of villas and apartmen…
$258,674
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
New Build Apartments at Condado de Alhama Golf Resort Murcia Modern Living in a Prestigious…
$313,755
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3 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/4
We present apartments in the city of Alhama de Murcia. The apartment is located in a gated r…
$252,460
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2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Upscale Living: Modern Apartments in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort Discover the epitome of …
$198,472
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2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
The resort is located in the sunny southeast of Spain, in a picturesque valley surrounded by…
$243,956
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
$282,990
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN CONDADO DE ALHAMA GOLF COURSE New Build residential comple…
$241,799
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Located in the prestigious Los Guardianes area, this exclusive residential complex offers 22…
$262,287
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3 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
The residential complex is located in the sunny southeast of Spain, in a valley surrounded b…
$248,478
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN CONDADO DE ALHAMA GOLF COURSE New Build residential comple…
$262,546
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Located in the sunny southeast of Spain, in a picturesque valley surrounded by mountains and…
$307,014
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Located in the sunny southeast of Spain, in a cozy valley surrounded by mountains and natura…
$232,550
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
The residential complex is located in the sunny southeast of Spain, in a valley surrounded b…
$232,550
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
The residential complex is located in the sunny southeast of Spain, in a valley surrounded b…
$223,448
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
NEW APARTMENTS IN CONDADO DE ALHAMA GOLF COURSE New two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments w…
$262,484
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN CONDADO DE ALHAMA GOLF COURSE New Build residential complex of vil…
$262,546
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Located in the sunny southeast of Spain, in a picturesque valley surrounded by mountains and…
$252,460
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
The residential complex is located in the sunny southeast of Spain, in a picturesque valley …
$252,460
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/4
We present apartments in the city of Alhama de Murcia. Main characteristics of the apartment…
$223,448
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
We offer a unique experience located in the charming city of Altama de Murcia. Here you will…
$255,987
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2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
The resort is located in the sunny southeast of Spain, in a picturesque valley surrounded by…
$244,894
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
$313,485
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Located in the sunny southeast of Spain, in a charming valley surrounded by mountains and na…
$252,460
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
New Apartments in Condado de Alhama Golf FieldNew residential complex of villas and apartmen…
$242,127
Leave a request
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