  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Catalonia
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Catalonia, Spain

Lower Empordà
37
Castell-Platja d Aro
14
Selva
11
Baix Llobregat
7
Martorell
6
Sant Antoni
6
Sant Feliu de Guixols
4
Garraf
3
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 490 m²
Exclusive villa located on the first line in one of the most prestigious corners of Costa B…
€3,80M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 347 m²
An elegant villa with panoramic sea views is located in San Felio de Gishols, Costa Brava. T…
€2,80M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Cosy rustico-style villa with chic sea views in protected urbanization Tossa de Mar, Barcel…
€1,000,000

