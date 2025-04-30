Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Catalonia, Spain

Girona
71
Lloret de Mar
19
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
16
Barcelona
12
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE IN CALA SANT FRANCESC, BLANES  Preciosa casa de 450m2 situada en l…
$1,93M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive property with private pool and wonderful sea views in Cala Canyelles, Lloret de Ma…
$1,93M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCELLENT HOUSE OF HIGH STANDING WITH A PRECIOUS VIEWS TO THE SEA, IN LA CALA SANT FRANCESC,…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 473 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE WITH FANTASTIC SEA VIEWS IN SANTA CRISTINA, BLANES  It is a large house of about 47…
$802,483
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
Fabulous luxury house with 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, garden, swimming pool and sea views C…
$1,98M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE IN MONTGODA, LLORET DE MAR  This beautiful luxury villa has been co…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Serra Brava, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Serra Brava, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 2
GREAT HOUSE WITH FABULOUS SEA VIEWS AND TOURIST LICENSE IN LLORET DE MAR  This beautiful …
$570,653
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Serra Brava, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serra Brava, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 877 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCELLENT HIGH-STANDARD HOUSE WITH BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS, IN LLORET DE MAR  This fantastic …
$1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Serra Brava, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
Serra Brava, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH DOUBLE PLOT AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS TO THE SEA AND THE MOUNTAIN IN LLORET D…
$694,566
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 698 m²
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE, WITH A LOT OF CHARACTER, 110 HECT. AND 2 BEACHES, IN A UNIQUE LOCATI…
$4,29M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOUSE, WITH PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS  This fabulous house with g…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS AND SPECTACULAR FINISHES IN BLANES  It is an in…
$1,20M
Leave a request

Properties features in Catalonia, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go