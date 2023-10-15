UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Catalonia
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Catalonia, Spain
Lower Empordà
37
Castell-Platja d Aro
14
Selva
11
Baix Llobregat
7
Martorell
6
Sant Antoni
6
Sant Feliu de Guixols
4
Garraf
3
Lloret de Mar
3
Sitges
3
Tossa de Mar
3
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
22 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
7
9
3 500 m²
Unique and rare opportunity to own your paradise on the seafront, private 30 minutes from Gi…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6
7
5 m²
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
10
5
6 000 m²
Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very fir…
€8,61M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
4
1 300 m²
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
€6,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7
7
3 717 m²
Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
€8,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torre Valentina, Spain
4
4
833 m²
Impressive modern house of new construction in a quiet area of Treumal. Urbanization locat…
€1,70M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
3
918 m²
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
€1,19M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
3
4 789 m²
Luxurious 717m2 villa built on a 4783m2 plot with impressive 180 degree sea views, located i…
€2,95M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
3
780 m²
Detached villa between Sant Feliu de Guíxols and S’agaró. Located in a quiet urbanization on…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
4
3
1 070 m²
Cozy house located on the second line of the beach in Sant Antoni de Calonge. With a plot of…
€1,85M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6
5
3 000 m²
Fantastic villa with sea views in one of the most prestigious and quiet urbanizations on the…
€4,00M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6
6
1 432 m²
Luxury villa located in one of the best urbanizations of Sant Feliu de Guixols, “Les Bateríe…
€2,45M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell d Aro, Spain
3
2
2 188 m²
Fantastic villa located in an idyllic place on the Costa Brava, Castell d’Aro. With a larg…
€695,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
6
6
420 m²
Magnificent villa with pool located in the quiet area of Mas Villa (Sant Antoni de Calonge…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Lower Empordà, Spain
7
6
450 m²
This high standing villa is located in the Torrevalentina urbanization, just 5 minutes from …
€1,45M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view
Sitges, Spain
Spain Barcelona Sitges Awesome Villa by Famous Architect This Villa - Creation by the famous…
€9,20M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage, with garden
Tossa de Mar, Spain
4
638 m²
The exceptional villa is located in a unique natural location in Tossa de Mar, Costa Brava,…
€18,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Blanes, Spain
4
490 m²
Exclusive villa located on the first line in one of the most prestigious corners of Costa B…
€3,80M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
4
347 m²
An elegant villa with panoramic sea views is located in San Felio de Gishols, Costa Brava. T…
€2,80M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with by the sea, with private pool
Tossa de Mar, Spain
3
180 m²
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Roses, Spain
5
410 m²
The luxury villa is located in Rosas, Spain. 410 sq.m. villa 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, living…
€495,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
4
200 m²
Cosy rustico-style villa with chic sea views in protected urbanization Tossa de Mar, Barcel…
€1,000,000
Recommend
