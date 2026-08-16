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Villas for sale in Palafrugell, Spain

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3 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Llafranc, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Llafranc, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 785 m²
House a few minutes from the center of Llafranc on the Costa Brava. Huge flat area of ​​3280…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Palafrugell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Palafrugell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Classic style house with sea views in the town of Tamariu, which belongs to the municipality…
$1,22M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Palafrugell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Palafrugell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 375 m²
Stunning rustic house with a magnificent garden nearby in the Palafrugell area. Built in 200…
$1,45M
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