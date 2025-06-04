Villas for sale in Platja dAro, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Beautiful villa with sea views and tourist license. This magnificent newly built villa, loc…
$1,83M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
House overlooking the sea in the Los Pinos area of Playa de Aro. The total area of 247 squar…
$909,721
Villa 7 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 3 717 m²
Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” in…
$8,40M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Traditional farmhouse 5 minutes from Playa de Aro. If you want to live in a traditional Cat…
$2,57M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
Magnificent villa for sale on the Costa Brava, located in a prestigious residential area nea…
$3,43M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 726 m²
Villa in the first line of the sea overlooking the beach of Sa Conca in the elite urbanizati…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
House in the second line of the sea in the town of Playa de aro on the Costa Brava. The tota…
$789,569
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 300 m²
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
$6,87M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Two new forks in modern style in the town of Sagaro on the Costa Brava. The distance to the …
$2,17M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
House in a quiet area of Playa de Aro on the Costa Brava. The total area is 280 square meter…
$1,11M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 654 m²
Three-storey modern villa 2007 built with an area of 654 sq. m. with a land plot of 4,666 sq…
$3,55M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 326 m²
Luxury villa built in a modern style using quality finishing materials. Located within walki…
$1,54M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 511 m²
Masia in the area of Playa de Aro on the Costa Brava. The house was built in 1972. Located a…
$2,17M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Beautiful house in a respectable area of a small cozy town of S'agaro . The house has a t…
$1,67M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Exceptional modern villa, located in the center of the residential area of ​​S’Agaró in the …
$1,47M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 875 m²
Final cost!Partial payment is possible in rubles. Villa in the style of Frank Lloyd Wright (…
$3,97M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 512 m²
Modern villa in the urbanization of Mas Nou in Playa de Aro. The distance to the sea is abou…
$1,35M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 5 m²
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Stylish villa with private garden, swimming pool and spacious terraces. Location-quiet resid…
$2,06M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
New modern villa with sea views in the town of Playa de Aro on the Costa Brava. The total ar…
$2,12M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 717 m²
House in classical style with panoramic sea views in the urbanization of Playa de Aro - Mas …
$3,38M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 805 m²
New construction villa of 225 m2 built with a plot of 805 m2. This property is located in th…
$2,43M
Villa 10 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 10 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 6 000 m²
Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very fir…
$9,05M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 754 m²
Modern house in a unique location in the prestigious town of Playa de aro on the Costa Brava…
$12,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 918 m²
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
$1,25M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
This two-storey detached house with a garden and swimming pool and an excellent orientation …
$572,152
