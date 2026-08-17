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Villas for sale in Sitges, Spain

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7 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 910 m²
Unique villa with panoramic sea views and SitgesThis elegant villa of 910 m2 is located on a…
$8,63M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 267 m²
House with sea views in the Mongavina urbanization of Sitges on the Costa Garraf. The house …
$987,624
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 328 m²
Key information:A rare offer, only for premium customers. Non-public sale. Elite club urbani…
$3,47M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 308 m²
House with sea views in the Quinte Mar urbanization of Sitges on the Costa Garraf. The house…
$1,50M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
The exclusive villa is located in Cijes, in the prestigious Quint Mar area. The house has it…
$1,84M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
House with sea views in the Montgavina urbanization of Sitges on the Costa Garraf. The house…
$952,767
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 308 m²
House with sea views in the Quinte Mar urbanization of Sitges on the Costa Garraf. The house…
$987,624
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