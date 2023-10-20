Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Sant Feliu de Guixols
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain

Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 3 500 m²
Unique and rare opportunity to own your paradise on the seafront, private 30 minutes from Gi…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Castell d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Castell d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Modern villa of 250 m2 built on a plot of 550 m2 located in the center of Castell d’Aro. Vil…
€955,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Castell d Aro, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 188 m²
  Fantastic villa located in an idyllic place on the Costa Brava, Castell d’Aro. With a larg…
€695,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 347 m²
An elegant villa with panoramic sea views is located in San Felio de Gishols, Costa Brava. T…
€2,80M
