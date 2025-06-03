Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Castelldefels, Spain

16 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 788 m²
House in Castelldefels, Montmar district. The distance to the center of Barcelona is 25 km, …
$3,76M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 740 m²
House with sea views in a modern style in the Beyamar area of Castelldefels on the Costa Gar…
$4,45M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 719 m²
House in Castelldefels, Beyamar district. The distance to the center of Barcelona is 25 km, …
$2,56M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
House in the urbanization of Beyamar city of Castelldefels. The house was built in 1993 and …
$1,94M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
House in Castelldefels, Montmar district. Distance to the center of Barcelona is 25 km, dist…
$792,320
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 368 m²
Modern house in the town of Castelldefels with sea views, Montmar district. The distance to …
$1,58M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
House in Castelldefels, Beyamar district. The distance to the center of Barcelona is 25 km, …
$1,58M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
The modern design, which is the result of a comprehensive reconstruction carried out with th…
$1,82M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 840 m²
House with sea views in a modern style in the Montmar area of Castelldefels on the Costa Gar…
$6,61M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 288 m²
House in the area of Luminetes by the sea in the town of Castelldefels. The total area of th…
$1,43M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Adjacent house in the town of Castelldefels, Baishador district. The distance to the center …
$1,08M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 642 m²
House in classical style in the area of La Pineda of Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf. The …
$5,42M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
A completely new house in the final stage of construction on the Costa Garraf with panoramic…
$3,02M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
House in Castelldefels, La Pineda district. The distance to the center of Barcelona is 25 km…
$1,88M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 388 m²
House a few minutes walk from the sea in the Playa area of the town of Castelldefels on the …
$2,45M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
A house in the Montmar district of Castelldefels. Distance to the center of Barcelona is 25 …
$1,48M
