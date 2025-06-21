Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain

4 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 474 m²
The latest houses and townhouses for sale in a new modern complex in the town of Sant'Andres…
$1,50M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Art Nouveau house with sea views in the town of Sant Andreu de Llavaneres on the Maresme coa…
$4,50M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 463 m²
Impressive two-storey detached house in the prestigious residential area of Sant Andreu de L…
$2,83M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 332 m²
The price is reduced from 3.5 million euros!!! Villa with sea views and golf courses in an e…
$3,35M
