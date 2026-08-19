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Villas for sale in Tossa de Mar, Spain

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13 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 351 m²
House with magnificent sea views in the town of Tossada Mar. The house is located in a privi…
$1,83M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
House with a Tourist License in classical style, located in an exclusive private residential…
$1,43M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 476 m²
100% privacy!!! Beautiful villa in the urbanization of Tossa de Mar with a large area. Dista…
$2,94M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
WONDERFUL HOUSE IN A UNIQUE PLACE IN TOSSA DE MAR, WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF THE SEA AND THE B…
$953,262
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH SWIMING POOL IN SANTA MARIA DE LLORELL, TOSSA DE MAR  Fantastic hous…
$630,435
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Villa in the urbanization of Tossa de Mar with panoramic sea views on the Costa Brava. Dista…
$917,910
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Beautiful house with tourist license, located inside the fortress walls in Tossa de Mar.It c…
$414,802
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 331 m²
We present a unique villa with sea views in the urbanization of Cala Canyelles in Lloret de …
$2,09M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 696 m²
A beautiful residence with Mediterranean charm in the quiet urbanization of Cala Caneia from…
$848,195
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 379 m²
House with magnificent sea views in Tossa de Mar. The house is located in a privileged urban…
$3,49M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 449 m²
Modern villa with panoramic sea views in a closed urbanization in the city of Tossa de Mar -…
$2,96M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 392 m²
On the territory of Martossa you will not see many apartment buildings - here there are only…
$3,83M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY ON COSTABRAVA!House with a valid tourist licenseIn the prestigious res…
$894,672
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