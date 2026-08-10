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Villas for sale in Tarragona, Spain

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4 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tarragona, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tarragona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Exclusive villa for sale in Els Boscos, TarragonaMagnificent three-storey villa for sale, lo…
$876,869
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Villa 4 bedrooms in el Perello, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Perello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 387 m²
In 100 meters from the beach in Perello, Terragona, on the Costa Dorada, a very quiet area a…
$705,088
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Vandellos i lHospitalet de lInfant, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vandellos i lHospitalet de lInfant, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 416 m²
Villa on the first line to the sea in the town of Hospitalet de Infant on the Costa Dorada. …
$1,86M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cambrils, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cambrils, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Welcome to your new home in Cambrils, Tarragona. This cozy house of 310 square meters, set o…
$755,242
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