Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Catalonia
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Catalonia, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
3
185 m²
2/2
For sale a cozy sunny house after a major reform, located in a quiet, green urbanization, 5 …
€480,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
5
409 m²
3
Elegant modern villa with sea views, located in the prestigious urbanization of Torre Valent…
€2,95M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
202 m²
3
Three-level house with 4 bedrooms and magnificent sea views, located in the urbanization of …
€1,09M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
6
519 m²
3
Awesome villa with breathtaking panoramic sea views, located on a rocky slope in the prestig…
€8,30M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
349 m²
2
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
€1,60M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
5
453 m²
2/2
For sale is a magnificent 4-bedroom house with excellent sea views, located in the prestigio…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
7
9
3 500 m²
Unique and rare opportunity to own your paradise on the seafront, private 30 minutes from Gi…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6
7
5 m²
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Price on request
Recommend
House with sea view, with Proximity to the sea
Castell d Aro, Spain
Country house in ruins with 6000m2 of land expandable up to 1500m2 of roof with sea views on…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
10
5
6 000 m²
Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very fir…
€8,61M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
4
1 300 m²
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
€6,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7
7
3 717 m²
Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
€8,00M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
425 m²
2
A new modern villa with 4 bedrooms with a magnificent sea view, located in the prestigious T…
€2,20M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Tossa de Mar, Spain
8
696 m²
3
For sale is a spacious three-story house with a view of the sea and the mountains in the pre…
€720,000
Recommend
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8
435 m²
2
For sale is a spacious house for reconstruction in the beautiful green, quiet area of Fenals…
€495,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4
206 m²
2
Cozy, solid two-level house with sea views, with a beautiful garden and well-equipped summer…
€1,15M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
5
411 m²
2
Beautiful first-line villa with chic sea views, located in a picturesque location on top of …
€3,50M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
523 m²
3
Magnificent spacious house with sea views located in the urbanization of Les Alzines in San …
€2,00M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
374 m²
3
A luxurious modern futuristic house with swimming pool and wonderful sea views in the Treuma…
€2,65M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torre Valentina, Spain
4
4
833 m²
Impressive modern house of new construction in a quiet area of Treumal. Urbanization locat…
€1,70M
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
5
9 m²
Country house with 10 hectares of semi-flat and fenced land located in Sant Feliu de Guíxols…
€3,50M
Recommend
3 room house with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Calonge, Spain
3
2
635 m²
Villa located in Calonge, province of Girona, just 5 minutes by car to the beaches of Sant A…
€500,000
Recommend
5 room house with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
5
791 m²
House on the seafront with spectacular views in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Costa Brava Exclusive…
€6,59M
Recommend
4 room house with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
3
600 m²
House with sea views in S’Agaró (Costa Brava), less than 1km from Sant Pol beach and with …
€1,35M
Recommend
4 room house with sea view
Costa Brava, Spain
4
3
278 m²
House in a prestigious urbanization called La Montgoda, the city of Lloret de Mar on the Co…
€1,43M
Recommend
4 room house with sea view
Costa Brava, Spain
4
2
281 m²
Modern house in the urbanization of La Tortuga, the city of Lloret de Mar on the coast of C…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
3
918 m²
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
€1,19M
Recommend
6 room house with sea view
Costa del Maresme, Spain
6
7
815 m²
House in the area of Sant Berger, Teia, with all amenities, equipment and materials of the …
€2,60M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
3
4 789 m²
Luxurious 717m2 villa built on a 4783m2 plot with impressive 180 degree sea views, located i…
€2,95M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
3
780 m²
Detached villa between Sant Feliu de Guíxols and S’agaró. Located in a quiet urbanization on…
€650,000
Recommend
