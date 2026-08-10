Seaview Houses for Sale in Catalonia, Spain

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Beach Houses in Catalonia, Spain

;
Barcelona
16
Girona
190
Lloret de Mar
62
Blanes
35
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27 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Premià de Dalt Close to the Coast and Natural Parks The Premià de Dalt area is know…
$2,58M
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4 bedroom house in Sitges, Spain
4 bedroom house
Sitges, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Townhouse for Sale with Garden in Montgavina Sitges Montgavina is one of the most …
$963,245
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
Elegant Villa in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres Close to Nature and the Sea Approximately 36 kilo…
$4,66M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 331 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Sea View Detached Villa in Barcelona Close to the Beach Newly built luxury villa w…
$2,67M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 27
Apartments on Diagonal Street in Barcelona Close to the Beach and Shopping Center The Diagon…
$7,49M
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Chalet 4 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE SEA VIEWS IN SERRA BRAVA, LLORET DE MAR  It is a beautifu…
$815,218
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Chalet 4 bedrooms in Santa Susanna, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Santa Susanna, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 2
SPECTACULAR RENOVATED HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS IN SANTA SUSANNA, BARCELONA: YOUR OASIS OF TRANQU…
$668,736
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4 bedroom house in Canyelles, Spain
4 bedroom house
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH SPECTACULAR SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  It is a fantastic house of r…
$759,684
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4 bedroom house in Canyelles, Spain
4 bedroom house
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC MODERN STYLE HOUSE WITH BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  This beautiful ho…
$1,01M
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS IN ROCA GROSSA, LLORET DE MAR  Welcome to an impres…
$801,413
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Vinyols i els Arcs, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Vinyols i els Arcs, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
The architecture combines the simplicity of the design; Large windows open and allow interio…
$710,365
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Chalet 4 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS AND RECENTLY BUILT IN LLORET DE MAR  This spectacula…
$1,36M
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH DOUBLE PLOT AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS TO THE SEA AND THE MOUNTAIN IN LLORET D…
$694,566
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Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE SEA VIEWS AND TOURIST LICENSE, IN AN UNBEATABLE AREA OF LLOR…
$1,25M
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8 bedroom House in Serrabrava, Spain
8 bedroom House
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 447 m²
Number of floors 2
INCREDIBLE HOUSE WITH TOURIST LICENSE AND FABULOUS SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  This fanta…
$757,610
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
WONDERFUL HOUSE IN A UNIQUE PLACE IN TOSSA DE MAR, WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF THE SEA AND THE B…
$953,262
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Chalet 5 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS HIGH STANDING HOUSE AND PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  Welcome to your dr…
$1,34M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOUSE, WITH PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS  This fabulous house with g…
$1,03M
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Chalet 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 449 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULEUSE MAISON DE LUXE AVEC VUE SUR LA MER À TOSSA DE MAR  Fantastique maison moderne, …
$2,73M
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6 bedroom house in Tossa de Mar, Spain
6 bedroom house
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH TWO INDEPENDENT HOUSES, WITH GARAGE AND BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS, IN TOSSA D…
$505,435
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Duplex 6 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE WITH TOURIST LICENSE AND SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  Welcom…
$561,738
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 698 m²
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE, WITH A LOT OF CHARACTER, 110 HECT. AND 2 BEACHES, IN A UNIQUE LOCATI…
$4,29M
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3 bedroom house in Serrabrava, Spain
3 bedroom house
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL 3-BEDROOM HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS IN SERRA BRAVA, LLORET DE MAR  Beautiful house w…
$235,395
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Chalet 5 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  Discover this exceptio…
$1,68M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 877 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCELLENT HIGH-STANDARD HOUSE WITH BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS, IN LLORET DE MAR  This fantastic …
$1,50M
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Chalet 7 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 464 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS IN CALA CANYELLES, LLORET DE MAR  It is a beauti…
$904,131
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE IN CALA SANT FRANCESC, BLANES  Preciosa casa de 450m2 situada en l…
$1,93M
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Property types in Catalonia

villas
chalets
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Catalonia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
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