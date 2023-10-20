Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain

3 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell d Aro, Spain
3 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Cozy townhouse located in a quiet area of Castell de Aro. ⁇ The area of 108 m2. House - 87…
€320,000
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Castell d Aro, Spain
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Castell d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Cozy house located in a quiet area of Castell de Aro. ⠀ The area of 800 m2. House - 208 m2. …
€470,000
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 519 m²
Number of floors 3
Awesome villa with breathtaking panoramic sea views, located on a rocky slope in the prestig…
€8,30M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 3 500 m²
Unique and rare opportunity to own your paradise on the seafront, private 30 minutes from Gi…
Price on request
House with sea view, with Proximity to the sea in Castell d Aro, Spain
House with sea view, with Proximity to the sea
Castell d Aro, Spain
Country house in ruins with 6000m2 of land expandable up to 1500m2 of roof with sea views on…
€800,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful first-line villa with chic sea views, located in a picturesque location on top of …
€3,50M
9 room house with terrace, with garden, with park in Castell d Aro, Spain
9 room house with terrace, with garden, with park
Castell d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 4 400 m²
Magnificent farmhouse in good condition with 4400m2 of plot in the cozy town of Castell d’Ar…
€597,000
5 room house with terrace, with garden, with park in Castell d Aro, Spain
5 room house with terrace, with garden, with park
Castell d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 m²
Beautiful 17th century farmhouse with 1 hectare of land. Completely flat area just a few min…
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Castell d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Castell d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Modern villa of 250 m2 built on a plot of 550 m2 located in the center of Castell d’Aro. Vil…
€955,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Castell d Aro, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 188 m²
  Fantastic villa located in an idyllic place on the Costa Brava, Castell d’Aro. With a larg…
€695,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 347 m²
An elegant villa with panoramic sea views is located in San Felio de Gishols, Costa Brava. T…
€2,80M
