UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Sant Feliu de Guixols
Houses
Houses for sale in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
villas
4
House
Clear all
11 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell d Aro, Spain
3
1
Cozy townhouse located in a quiet area of Castell de Aro. ⁇ The area of 108 m2. House - 87…
€320,000
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Castell d Aro, Spain
4
3
208 m²
Cozy house located in a quiet area of Castell de Aro. ⠀ The area of 800 m2. House - 208 m2. …
€470,000
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
6
519 m²
3
Awesome villa with breathtaking panoramic sea views, located on a rocky slope in the prestig…
€8,30M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
7
9
3 500 m²
Unique and rare opportunity to own your paradise on the seafront, private 30 minutes from Gi…
Price on request
Recommend
House with sea view, with Proximity to the sea
Castell d Aro, Spain
Country house in ruins with 6000m2 of land expandable up to 1500m2 of roof with sea views on…
€800,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
5
411 m²
2
Beautiful first-line villa with chic sea views, located in a picturesque location on top of …
€3,50M
Recommend
9 room house with terrace, with garden, with park
Castell d Aro, Spain
10
6
4 400 m²
Magnificent farmhouse in good condition with 4400m2 of plot in the cozy town of Castell d’Ar…
€597,000
Recommend
5 room house with terrace, with garden, with park
Castell d Aro, Spain
5
3
1 m²
Beautiful 17th century farmhouse with 1 hectare of land. Completely flat area just a few min…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Castell d Aro, Spain
4
3
550 m²
Modern villa of 250 m2 built on a plot of 550 m2 located in the center of Castell d’Aro. Vil…
€955,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell d Aro, Spain
3
2
2 188 m²
Fantastic villa located in an idyllic place on the Costa Brava, Castell d’Aro. With a larg…
€695,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
4
347 m²
An elegant villa with panoramic sea views is located in San Felio de Gishols, Costa Brava. T…
€2,80M
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL