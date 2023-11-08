Show property on map Show properties list
Chalets for sale in Catalonia, Spain

Chalet with sea view, with garage, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
Chalet with sea view, with garage, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 774 m²
The stunning mansion is located in an elite area of Barcelona, Spain. The total area of the …
€14,00M
Chalet 10 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden in Sant Guim de Freixenet, Spain
Chalet 10 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden
Sant Guim de Freixenet, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Area 539 m²
Beautiful mansion in the Canary Islands, Guim Located in a tourist village in the heart of …
€1,10M
Chalet 8 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden in Barcelona, Spain
Chalet 8 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 800 m²
This stunning historic mansion is in one of Barcelona's best residential areas It was built…
€3,50M

