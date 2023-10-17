Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Palafrugell
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Palafrugell, Spain

4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Palafrugell, Spain
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Palafrugell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
For sale a new townhouse in a quiet and peaceful Calonge. An excellent house with new furnit…
€385,000
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with alarm system in Palafrugell, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with alarm system
Palafrugell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 606 m²
  Modern very comfortable 2-storey villa with elevator and basement with garage is located 1…
€1,06M
8 room house with terrace, with garden, with park in Palafrugell, Spain
8 room house with terrace, with garden, with park
Palafrugell, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 8 000 m²
2000m2 farmhouse with 8000 m² plot in Palafrugell, province of Girona With a construction of…
€2,00M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Palafrugell, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Palafrugell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,000,000
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Palafrugell, Spain
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Palafrugell, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 532 m²
We present you a modern villa with panoramic sea views and easy access to the beach in the…
€3,90M
