Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Catalonia, Spain

;
Barcelona
16
Girona
190
Lloret de Mar
62
Blanes
35
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Premià de Dalt Close to the Coast and Natural Parks The Premià de Dalt area is know…
$2,58M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sitges, Spain
4 bedroom house
Sitges, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Townhouse for Sale with Garden in Montgavina Sitges Montgavina is one of the most …
$963,245
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
Elegant Villa in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres Close to Nature and the Sea Approximately 36 kilo…
$4,66M
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 331 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Sea View Detached Villa in Barcelona Close to the Beach Newly built luxury villa w…
$2,67M
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL TERRACED HOUSE, WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND GARAGE, IN SANTA CLOTILDE, LLORET DE MAR  T…
$556,388
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Vinyols i els Arcs, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Vinyols i els Arcs, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
The architecture combines the simplicity of the design; Large windows open and allow interio…
$710,365
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS AND RECENTLY BUILT IN LLORET DE MAR  This spectacula…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS HOUSE NEAR THE SEA IN CANYELLES, LLORET DE MAR  It is a large property, with 2 i…
$854,377
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 698 m²
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE, WITH A LOT OF CHARACTER, 110 HECT. AND 2 BEACHES, IN A UNIQUE LOCATI…
$4,29M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Serrabrava, Spain
3 bedroom house
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL 3-BEDROOM HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS IN SERRA BRAVA, LLORET DE MAR  Beautiful house w…
$235,395
Leave a request

Property types in Catalonia

villas
chalets
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Catalonia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go