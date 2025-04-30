Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Catalonia, Spain

Girona
130
Lloret de Mar
35
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
22
Barcelona
18
69 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom house
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 407 m²
Cozy independent house located in the Port d’Aro, select and privileged area of ​​the munici…
$1,37M
House 10 bedrooms in Bordils, Spain
House 10 bedrooms
Bordils, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 980 m²
Comfortable 17th century manor house for sale with rural hotel activity in Bordils de Baix E…
$1,68M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 408 m²
Large villa with sea views in the town of Castell-Platja d’Aro, on the Costa Brava. With a l…
$1,16M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
High standing house in the heart of the Costa Brava, in one of the most prestigious urbaniza…
$3,17M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 918 m²
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
$1,25M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 000 m²
Fantastic villa with sea views in one of the most prestigious and quiet urbanizations on the…
$4,23M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Llagostera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Llagostera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 18 000 m²
Beautiful rustic house with a large plot of 18,000 m2 totally delimited with a construction …
$1,37M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 850 m²
Magnificent modern 850m2 villa in the Cala San Francisco urbanization, located in Blanes. Wi…
$4,73M
6 bedroom house in Cassa de la Selva, Spain
6 bedroom house
Cassa de la Selva, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 25 m²
Spectacular finely renovated farmhouse in Cassà de la Selva (Girona). With an extensive farm…
$2,84M
4 bedroom house in Torre Valentina, Spain
4 bedroom house
Torre Valentina, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 720 m²
Luxurious modern villa 1.3 kilometers from the sea on the beautiful beach of Cala Cristus be…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calonge, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calonge, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 007 m²
Modern single-family villa located in a comfortable urbanization called Mas Palii in the tow…
$723,819
Villa 7 bedrooms in la Cellera de Ter, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
la Cellera de Ter, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 9 640 m²
17th century farmhouse, restored on several occasions. With a plot of 9640 m2 fully fenced w…
$892,955
Villa 8 bedrooms in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 8 577 m²
Magnificent isolated manor house from 1972 with a total construction of 435 m2 and bordering…
$2,47M
Villa 12 bedrooms in Gelida, Spain
Villa 12 bedrooms
Gelida, Spain
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 80 m²
Farmhouse with 3 floors above ground restored in 2005 with views of the Sierra del Ordal and…
$6,30M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Fabulous Ibizan style townhouse located in one of the quietest areas of Platja d’Aro. Betwee…
$367,687
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 070 m²
Cozy house located on the second line of the beach in Sant Antoni de Calonge. With a plot of…
$1,94M
6 bedroom house in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
6 bedroom house
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 2 293 m²
Magnificent luxury estate renovated in an exquisite and unique way, preserving its original …
$3,68M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 318 m²
Impressive modern villa located in Golf Club Costa Brava, a quiet urbanization in Santa Cris…
$1,89M
4 bedroom house in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
4 bedroom house
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 m²
Great farmhouse in good condition in the town of Sant Feliu de Guíxols, the epicenter of the…
$2,00M
House 10 bedrooms in Porqueres, Spain
House 10 bedrooms
Porqueres, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 160 000 m²
The farmhouse consists of 350m2 upon entering we find a living room with a fireplace, a hall…
$1,28M
House 10 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
House 10 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 4 400 m²
Magnificent farmhouse in good condition with 4400m2 of plot in the cozy town of Castell d’Ar…
$627,169
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
The magnificent villa made in a modern design is located in Sant Vicent del Montalt on a pri…
$1,95M
House 11 bedrooms in Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
House 11 bedrooms
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 3 m²
Old farmhouse converted into a rural hotel with approximately 500 years old. 39,000m2 of agr…
$1,58M
6 bedroom house in Cruilles, Spain
6 bedroom house
Cruilles, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 12 m²
Rustic house located in a very quiet area of ​​Cruilles de Baix Empordà with 12,491 m2 of fe…
$1,46M
House 10 bedrooms in Girona, Spain
House 10 bedrooms
Girona, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 60 000 m²
Large country house in an excellent and quiet urbanization near the city of Girona with 1200…
$2,94M
Villa 10 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 10 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 6 000 m²
Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very fir…
$9,05M
4 bedroom house in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
4 bedroom house
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
House with sea views in S’Agaró (Costa Brava), less than 1km from Sant Pol beach and with se…
$1,42M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torre Valentina, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torre Valentina, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 833 m²
Impressive modern house of new construction in a quiet area of ​​Treumal. Urbanization locat…
$1,78M
House in Vidreres, Spain
House
Vidreres, Spain
Area 24 000 m²
Traditional Catalan farmhouse, with ground floor, first floor and loft, carefully restored, …
$2,63M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 5 m²
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Price on request
