Houses for sale in Sitges, Spain

Villa 9 room villa in Sitges, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Sitges, Spain
Rooms 9
Area 901 m²
Spain Barcelona Sitges Beautiful villa with a modern design in the most prestigious area of …
€6,50M
Villa Villa with sea view in Sitges, Spain
Villa Villa with sea view
Sitges, Spain
Spain Barcelona Sitges Awesome Villa by Famous Architect This Villa - Creation by the famous…
€9,20M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Sitges, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
€1,70M
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sitges, Spain
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 695 m²
Number of floors 3
Design villa with panoramic sea views in the prestigious urbanization of the city of Sitges.…
€3,30M
