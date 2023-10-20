Houses for sale in Tossa de Mar, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Tossa de Mar, Spain
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 406 m²
The three-story house is located on a plot of 1350 m2. The total area of the house is 406 m2…
€1,20M
3 room house with furniture, with garden, with Pool in Tossa de Mar, Spain
3 room house with furniture, with garden, with Pool
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
  The house is in an elite place and built with the best materials. This house is currently …
€1,50M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Tossa de Mar, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 8
Area 696 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a spacious three-story house with a view of the sea and the mountains in the pre…
€720,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tossa de Mar, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
The modern, spacious villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Santa Mar & iacute;…
€2,55M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tossa de Mar, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 476 m²
Number of floors 2
The panoramic villa is located on the prestigious urbanization of Santa Maria de Llorell in …
€2,50M
Villa Villa in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa Villa
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Area 300 m²
Stylish luxury villa in Spain, on the Costa Brava, Calonge. Year of construction 2017. 5 …
€545,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage, with garden in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage, with garden
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 638 m²
The exceptional villa is located in a unique natural location in Tossa de Mar, Costa Brava,…
€18,00M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with by the sea, with private pool in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with by the sea, with private pool
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
€1,20M
