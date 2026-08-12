Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Andalusia, Spain

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Beach Penthouses for Sale in Andalusia, Spain

;
Marbella
71
Malaga
7
Estepona
134
San Pedro Alcantara
16
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252 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$910,998
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$1,02M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 3
Golf Front Apartments with Large Terraces in Mijas The apartments are located in a highly-de…
$737,369
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Panoramic Views in a Complex with a Privileged Location in Estepona The apar…
$646,772
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/3
Flats in Exclusive Complex with Large Tropical Gardens in Estepona The flats with spacious u…
$1,25M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Mediterranean Design Apartments Close to the Beach in Málaga Rincón de la Victoria is a coas…
$562,284
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Floor 3/3
High end penthouse with a stunning sea view and private pool located within a premium resort…
$1,70M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Presigious Apartments with Panoramic Views in Mijas Malaga Mijas is one of the most attracti…
$562,661
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
Apartments Close to the Beach, Perfectly Connected yet Peacefully Secluded in Estepona Estep…
$683,659
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Floor 3
Exclusive penthouse with large terrace featuring private pool and sea view within a resort w…
$2,11M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Apartments Near the Sea in Fuengirola Costa del Sol Fuengirola is a favorable touris…
$1,97M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 5/5
New-Build Homes with Sea Views and Rooftop Pool in Málaga Málaga is one of the Mediterranean…
$1,53M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Sea View Homes Close to the Beach in Fuengirola Located between Benalmádena and Fuengirola, …
$838,713
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 3
Luxury penthouse with stunning sea views, large roof top terrace, community pool located in …
$687,295
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
Mediterranean Homes with Resort-Style Amenities in Marbella West Marbella is one of the Cost…
$3,41M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 3
High Quality Golfside Apartments with a Timeless Design in Casares Apartments for sales in C…
$495,557
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$1,40M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
New Build Energy Efficient Flats with Stunning Open Views in Torremolinos This new developme…
$761,798
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxurious eye-catching Penthouse in a modern living complex with several facilities and beau…
$1,61M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in a Complex in Mijas Málaga with Chic Features The apartment complex is located …
$722,661
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 4
Exclusive high end penthouse with large terraces, gym, spa  and awesome sea views close to t…
$2,23M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Contemporary Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in a Peaceful Mijas Setting Mijas is one…
$814,169
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Floor 3/3
Excellent duplex penthouse in a prestigious golf resort with huge terraces, community pool a…
$734,338
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Floor 5/5
Impressive penthouse with large roof top terrace, private pool and stunning sea view located…
$2,05M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Outstanding Apartments and Penthouses with Communal Swimming Pool in Estepona Estepona, loca…
$1,28M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Apartments with Beautiful Sea Views in Mijas Malaga Located in the southeastern part …
$1,53M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 4/4
Impressive beach duplex penthouse with fully fitted kitchen, private rooftop terrace with pa…
$1,20M
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 4
Beachfront Flats and Penthouses in Torremolinos, Costa del Sol The exclusive flats are locat…
$1,61M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Newly-Built Apartments in Mijas with Exclusive Sea Views The apartments are located in a res…
$1,27M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Panoramic Views in a Complex with a Privileged Location in Estepona The apar…
$524,855
Leave a request

Properties features in Andalusia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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