  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Andalusia
  5. Penthouses

Pool Penthouses for sale in Andalusia, Spain

Estepona
54
Fuengirola
44
Marbella
23
Rincon de la Victoria
7
Malaga
6
San Roque
6
Antequera
5
Puerto Real
4
3 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
Indulge in the epitome of luxury living at Torrebermeja, a prestigious complex nestled in th…
€4,95M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious 3 bedroom penthouse in the gated community of Capanes del Golf, surrounded by the b…
€750,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
RENTED Penthouse, Benahavís, Costa del Sol. 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Built 396 m², Terrace 1…
€1,15M

