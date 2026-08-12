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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Andalusia, Spain

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Marbella
71
Malaga
7
Estepona
134
San Pedro Alcantara
16
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137 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 3
Golf Front Apartments with Large Terraces in Mijas The apartments are located in a highly-de…
$737,369
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Panoramic Views in a Complex with a Privileged Location in Estepona The apar…
$646,772
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/3
Flats in Exclusive Complex with Large Tropical Gardens in Estepona The flats with spacious u…
$1,25M
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Presigious Apartments with Panoramic Views in Mijas Malaga Mijas is one of the most attracti…
$562,661
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Floor 3
Exclusive penthouse with large terrace featuring private pool and sea view within a resort w…
$2,11M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Quality Construction Apartments in a Popular Residential Neighborhood in Fuengirola This pro…
$832,258
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Apartments Near the Sea in Fuengirola Costa del Sol Fuengirola is a favorable touris…
$1,97M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Sea View Homes Close to the Beach in Fuengirola Located between Benalmádena and Fuengirola, …
$838,713
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
Mediterranean Homes with Resort-Style Amenities in Marbella West Marbella is one of the Cost…
$3,41M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 3
High Quality Golfside Apartments with a Timeless Design in Casares Apartments for sales in C…
$495,557
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Contemporary Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in a Peaceful Mijas Setting Mijas is one…
$814,169
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Floor 3/3
Excellent duplex penthouse in a prestigious golf resort with huge terraces, community pool a…
$734,338
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Apartments with Beautiful Sea Views in Mijas Malaga Located in the southeastern part …
$1,53M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 4
Beachfront Flats and Penthouses in Torremolinos, Costa del Sol The exclusive flats are locat…
$1,61M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Newly-Built Apartments in Mijas with Exclusive Sea Views The apartments are located in a res…
$1,27M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Panoramic Views in a Complex with a Privileged Location in Estepona The apar…
$524,855
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 2/2
Superior duplex penthouse with private pool, spa and stunning sea view located close to the …
$2,09M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Floor 3/3
Stunning furnished turnkey penthouse with private pool & rooftop terrace located in a resort…
$1,58M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Floor 5/5
Impressive penthouse with large roof top terrace and stunning sea view located close to the …
$1,96M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 3
Stylish turnkey penthouse with panoramic mountain views, gourmet social spaces and pools loc…
$648,521
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Floor 2
Luxury duplex penthouse boasting a generous rooftop terrace, premium pool and gym areas, set…
$735,705
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Apartments in a Complex Close to the Sea in Estepona Spain Estepona is one of the most authe…
$920,586
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 3/3
Premium elegant penthouse with sea and mountain view, breathtaking rooftop terrace and swimm…
$963,958
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/3
Beautiful modern penthouse with stunning sea views, large roof top terrace and community poo…
$744,305
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Apartments in Complex Near the Beach in Fuengirola Fuengirola is one of the Costa del Sol's…
$1,14M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 3/3
High end large penthouse with terrace, amazing sea view and community pool located in a ultr…
$920,133
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 3
Bright Contemporary Apartments with Generous Terraces in Estepona This development is locate…
$722,997
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 2/2
Exclusive duplex penthouse with breathtaking sea views, a large rooftop terrace and access t…
$628,462
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 4
Top-end Apartments Close to Golf and the Beach in One of the Best Areas of Mijas These apart…
$992,504
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 3/3
Premium penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool, community garden and stunning…
$545,549
VAT
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in Andalusia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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