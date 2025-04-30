Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garage

Penthouses with garage for sale in Andalusia, Spain

Marbella
68
Malaga
9
Estepona
80
Fuengirola
44
17 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Attic with wonderful views of Los Lances Beach. It is in urbanization with garden and pool.…
$390,510
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 449 m²
A diamond in the sky- spectacular penthouse with pool and sea views Carat Sky Villas is l…
$2,92M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Andalusia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Andalusia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Exclusive opportunity: Luxury Duplex Penthouse with stunning views in Stupa Hills. Extrao…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Penthouse in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse
Mijas, Spain
Area 151 m²
New Development: Prices from € 895,000 to € 895,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$895,884
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Luxury Penthouse in Benalmádena Probably among the three best penthouses in The Hill Coll…
$1,44M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Benatalaya. Great opportunity! Large 3 bed 3 bathroom PENTHOUSE with sea views set in beauti…
$558,907
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located in the warmest region of Europe, these stylish apartments in Almeria offer a unique …
$183,096
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Beautiful attic located in the beach area with sea views belonging to a beautiful urbanizati…
$390,510
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Luxurious Sky Villa in Costa del Sol Carat Sky Villas is like a diamond. The exclusivenes…
$2,09M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Luxurious plants with an area of ​​2230 square meters. Luxurious features. Ready to move. Fu…
$449,087
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
Situated along the pristine coastline of Costa de Almería, these contemporary apartments off…
$238,821
Leave a request
Penthouse in Casares, Spain
Penthouse
Casares, Spain
Area 50 m²
New Development: Prices from € 299,000 to € 299,000. [Beds: 1 - 1] [Baths: 1 - 1] [Built siz…
$296,248
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Modern penthouse with breathtaking sea views in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
"Live at the sea" with this modern penthouse in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
$1,58M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Luxury Penthouse with sea views in Benalmadena Spacious penthouse ready to move into with…
$1,42M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious 3 bedroom penthouse in the gated community of Capanes del Golf, surrounded by the b…
$749,876
Leave a request
Penthouse in Andalusia, Spain
Penthouse
Andalusia, Spain
Area 160 m²
New Development: Prices from € 349,000 to € 349,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$345,416
Leave a request

Properties features in Andalusia, Spain

