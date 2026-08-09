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Penthouses for sale in Velez Malaga, Spain

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3 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Velez Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 5
Exceptional penthouse with a generous terrace, access to the pool and beautiful gardens loca…
$302,768
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Velez Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Stylish Apartments with Terraces Near the Beach in Vélez-Málaga Torre del Mar is one of the …
$597,738
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Velez Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Stylish Apartments with Terraces Near the Beach in Vélez-Málaga Torre del Mar is one of the …
$842,481
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