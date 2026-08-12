Hotels for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

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Hotels in Alacant Alicante, Spain

;
Benidorm
3
Alicante
7
lAlacanti
8
la Marina Baixa
4
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16 properties total found
Hotel 12 000 m² in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 12 000 m²
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 101
Bathrooms count 101
Area 12 000 m²
The international airport of Alicante is located at 25 km and the tram station at 300 meters…
$12,30M
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Hotel in Javea, Spain
Hotel
Javea, Spain
Rare hotel activity on the first line of the seaJavea, Costa Blanca, SpainAn investment oppo…
$15,94M
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Hotel in Calp, Spain
Hotel
Calp, Spain
New hotel for sale - Benidorm, center and beachesA rare investment opportunity in Benidorm, …
$3,03M
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TekceTekce
Hostel for Sale in Alicante – €2,000,000 in Valencian Community, Spain
Hostel for Sale in Alicante – €2,000,000
Valencian Community, Spain
Hostel for Sale in Alicante – €2,000,000 • Location: only 1.5 km from the beach, 3 km fro…
$2,34M
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Hotel 30 m² in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 30 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 30 m²
Castellon Plaza Hotel is a modern boutique hotel with 30 designer rooms with panoramic views…
$166,215
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Investment Opportunity: a unique tourism complex in Alicante, Spain – €1,850,000 in Alicante, Spain
Investment Opportunity: a unique tourism complex in Alicante, Spain – €1,850,000
Alicante, Spain
Area 767 m²
Investment Opportunity: Sale of a Resort Complex in Alicante, Spain – €1,850,000 A unique…
$2,17M
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Sale of 2★ Hotel in Benidorm Old Town – €4,600,000 in Benidorm, Spain
Sale of 2★ Hotel in Benidorm Old Town – €4,600,000
Benidorm, Spain
Sale of 2★ Hotel in Benidorm Old Town – €4,600,000 • Location: the hotel is located in th…
$5,39M
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Hotel 3 240 m² in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 3 240 m²
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Area 3 240 m²
3* hotel in Alicante. It's located on the second line of the beach, ONLY 100 metres from the…
$3,15M
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Hotel 14 161 m² in Calp, Spain
Hotel 14 161 m²
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 194
Area 14 161 m²
It is situated less than 200 m2 from the beach and marina. This hotel is a modern style, whe…
$18,54M
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Hotel 1 800 m² in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Hotel 1 800 m²
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 20
Area 1 800 m²
There is swimming pool, garden areas. It consists of 20 apartments of 40 m2 with bedroom wit…
$3,15M
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Hotel 5 000 m² in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 5 000 m²
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 47
Area 5 000 m²
Building under construction for sale. 30% of the building remains to be finished. The buildi…
$4,00M
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Hotel in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 50
Very central hotel for sale in Benidorm. It´s surrounded by all kinds of services. Good aver…
$2,50M
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Hotel 4 650 m² in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 4 650 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 4 650 m²
Spacious property*** first line to the sea, just 40 minutes from Alicante airport. After a m…
$7,14M
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Hotel in Alicante, Spain
Hotel
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 17
(RU) Продаётся гостиница в Аликанте в районе Altozano. Общая площадь 89.00 м2, гостиница 198…
$1,39M
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Hotel 550 m² in el Campello, Spain
Hotel 550 m²
el Campello, Spain
Area 550 m²
HOTEL RESTAURANTE SITUADO EN LA MONTAÑA, MUY CERCA DE LA LOCALIDAD DE AIGÜES Y A 5 KM DE LA …
$649,892
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Hotel 5 851 m² in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel 5 851 m²
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 118
Bathrooms count 118
Area 5 851 m²
Hotel for sale in Benidorm with more than 100 rooms. It´s very well located, just 200 metres…
$12,60M
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