Hotels for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

60 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
840 m²
DescriptionSale of a new 3* boutique hotel in Spain 2.8 million euros 7% profitability.Locat…
€2,80M
Recommend
Hotel 14 bedrooms with sauna
Alicante, Spain
14
14
1 063 m²
Investment project for sale, aparthotel near the center of Alicante ! The area of the plot i…
€1,70M
Recommend
Hotel with elevator, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
750 m²
Hotel for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 750.00 m2 consists of 1 roo…
€4,00M
Recommend
Hotel 15 bedrooms with private pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
15
3 000 m²
Hotel for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 3000.00 m2, a plot of 17400 m…
€12,00M
Recommend
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with private pool
Benidorm, Spain
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
€3,80M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with heating
Benidorm, Spain
1 400 m²
DescriptionHotel 2* in Benidorm, Spain – 3.95 million €!Consists of 41 rooms.5 floors, resta…
€3,95M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
1 000 m²
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
€1,75M
1
Recommend
Hotel with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
450 m²
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – 1.35 million €, 8.11% profitability!Location…
€1,45M
1
Recommend
Hotel 163 rooms
Orihuela, Spain
163
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 * a few meters from the beach URGENT SALE Excellent active hotel 4…
€9,00M
Recommend
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 * in 5 min from the promenade Hotel 5 walk from the beach and prom…
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with indoor pool The hotel is within walking distance of the beach a…
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel with sauna
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 700 m²
Spain Costa Maresme (province of Barcelona) Hotel with a garden. The area of the hotel is 27…
€2,73M
Recommend
Hotel with elevator, with terrace, with basement
Orihuela, Spain
2 277 m²
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** 450m from the beach. The area of the hotel is 2277 m2: 3 floor…
€3,05M
Recommend
Hotel with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Lloret de Mar Hotel 3 * next to. Lloret de Mar Hotel surrounded by mountai…
€3,15M
Recommend
Hotel with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
4 490 m²
Spain Costa Brava Girona Girona Empuriabrava Hotel - an old fortress Hotel in the style of t…
€4,60M
Recommend
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
1 278 m²
Spain Girona University Hotel-estate with a thermal source A beautiful boutique hotel with a…
€2,80M
Recommend
Hotel with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel in the tourist town of Hotel 1 * just 200m from the beach in one of …
€2,70M
Recommend
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
560 m²
Spain Costa Brava Girona Elite Hotel-Study Unique facility - a small luxury hotel-estate in …
€3,15M
Recommend
Hotel with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Apart Hotel 200m from the beach Cozy apart-hotel 2 ** just 200m from the b…
€1,40M
1
Recommend
Hotel with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel on the first line from the sea Beach hotel on the first line from th…
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel near the sea and golf club Small cozy hotel in the city on the north…
€1,30M
Recommend
Hotel with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
3 350 m²
Spain Costa Dorada Hotel 4 **** on the first line from the sea Beautiful popular hotel 4 ***…
€15,00M
Recommend
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Blanca Aparthotel is just 50m from the beach Cozy Aparthotel on the second line …
€7,50M
Recommend
Hotel with terrace, with sauna
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Dorada Hotel 4 **** on the first line from the sea Beautiful hotel 4 **** on the…
€4,00M
Recommend
Hotel
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
4 000 m²
Spain Costa del Sol Hotel 4 **** in the Andalusian style Very beautiful hotel 4 **** in the …
€4,00M
Recommend
Hotel with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
2 000 m²
Spain Costa Blanca Hotel 2 ** with tennis courts Sports hotel 2.5 km from the beach in one o…
€3,00M
Recommend
Hotel with yard
Orihuela, Spain
1 800 m²
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with patio Hotel 1 * in the center of one of the most popular touris…
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** on the first line Magnificent hotel 3 *** in excellent conditi…
€6,50M
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with terrace
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 732 m²
Spain Costa del Maresme New hotel 3 *** 200m from the beach Magnificent new hotel 3 *** in a…
€6,00M
Recommend
Hotel with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
905 m²
Spain Costa Dorada House-miniotel Great house with a restaurant, in perfect condition, with …
€1,90M
Recommend
