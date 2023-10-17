Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

Investment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Investment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Area 249 m²
For sale building in Los Montesinos in the LOS MONTESINOS area. The total area of 249.00 m2,…
€660,000
Investment 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Investment 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 322 m²
For sale building in Torrevieja in the Paseo maritimo area. The total area of 322.00 m2, bui…
€579,900
Investment 9 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Investment 9 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 250 m²
For sale is a complex building in Alicante, divided into 9 fully equipped separate apartment…
€777,000
Investment in Torrevieja, Spain
Investment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 1 100 m²
For sale building in Torrevieja in the Centro area. The total area of 1100.00 m2 consists of…
€1,90M
Investment 58 bathrooms in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Investment 58 bathrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bathrooms count 58
Area 1 400 m²
Residence sells for students to only 300m of the universities, 58 rooms of which 3 are for m…
€750,000
Investment in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Investment
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Area 1 840 m²
They sell to themselves lot of 20 housings in the center of Alicante, more 20 garages all th…
€1,75M
Investment in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Investment
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Area 16 000 m²
Geriatric centre in the Alicante province. It´s currently empty and did not get to premiere.…
€12,00M

