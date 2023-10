Ускюдар, Турция

от €450,000

Сдача в: 2023

Totally family concept project surrounded with trees, 75% green landscape, Bosphorus and oldtown view apartments & more. Now on sale with attractive payment options. Do you want to have an apartment in Istanbul constructed by Moscow City and Krasnodar Stadium developer, Esta Construction? Do you want to reach Akasya and Emaar Malls within a few steps? Zorlu Center just 7 minutes? Kadıköy & Uskudar 5 minutes? Do you want to be next to Grove Park and wake up with sounds of bird? Do you need an excellent investment opportunities to have best resell advantages? Do you wait still the right investment chance? Now it raises in Acibadem.