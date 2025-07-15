  1. Realting.com
  2. Турция
  Жилой комплекс Ready to move toTHE CENTER OF THE CITY suitable for turkish citizenship

Жилой комплекс Ready to move toTHE CENTER OF THE CITY suitable for turkish citizenship

95 IBB Bagcilar Cuneyt Arkin Yuksekogrenim Erkek Ogrenci Yurdu, Турция
от
$300,000
от
$2,500/м²
;
Жилой комплекс Ready to move toTHE CENTER OF THE CITY suitable for turkish citizenship
1
ID: 28068
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 244232
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 22.09.2025

Местонахождение

  • Метро
    Yenimahalle (~ 400 м)

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Класс
    Класс
    Премиум-класс
  • Тип строения новостройки
    Тип строения новостройки
    Кирпичный
  • Год сдачи
    Год сдачи
    2025
  • Варианты отделки
    Варианты отделки
    С отделкой
  • Количество этажей
    Количество этажей
    12

О комплексе

SPECIALLY DESIGNED FOR THE COMFORT OF YOUR FAMILY

Offering a unique quality with its architectural details, Avrupa Konutları Yenimahalle maximizes your quality of life with its comfort-oriented structure, peaceful landscaping and useful interior design.

The project includes 754 apartments and 50 commercial units.

EXPERIENCE THE PEACE OF GREEN IN THE CENTER OF THE CITY

Now your longing for green and peace is over. Get ready to explore the unique life of Yenimahalle with specially designed lush landscape areas, reflection pools and colorful flowers

Местонахождение на карте

95 IBB Bagcilar Cuneyt Arkin Yuksekogrenim Erkek Ogrenci Yurdu, Турция
Образование
Здравоохранение

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Вы просматриваете
Жилой комплекс Ready to move toTHE CENTER OF THE CITY suitable for turkish citizenship
95 IBB Bagcilar Cuneyt Arkin Yuksekogrenim Erkek Ogrenci Yurdu, Турция
от
$300,000
