  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Benahavis
  4. Жилой квартал Villa Alhama

Жилой квартал Villa Alhama

Benahavis, Испания
от
$2,95 млн
;
5
Оставить заявку
ID: 39590
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 835677316
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Benahavis

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
Located in the hills of Benahavís, Montemayor occupies an exceptional setting where elevation, nature, and privacy come together harmoniously. Just a few minutes’ drive from Marbella and the coast, yet removed from the noise and density of urban life, it offers a sense of disconnection without isolation. It combines privacy and natural surroundings with access to one of the most established and exclusive lifestyles in Southern Europe. Montemayor is defined by space, seclusion, and a deep connection to its natural surroundings. Days unfold amid open views, abundant natural light, and a sense of calm that permeates the entire home. Outdoor living becomes part of daily life, where terraces, gardens, and landscapes are enjoyed to the fullest. It is a lifestyle defined not by movement, but by space, privacy, and time. The result is an environment where the architecture feels fully integrated and where every element has been designed in harmony with the land to which it belongs. The villa has been conceived as a private retreat where architecture, landscape, and light come together naturally. The spaces open onto the outdoors, allowing views, fresh air, and natural light to become part of daily life. A home designed to enjoy time, space, and tranquility. This property is located on a 2,775 m² lot and has a total floor area of 479 m² spread over two floors, with a total of 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a guest restroom. The home is arranged across two staggered levels that gently adapt to the natural topography of the site, creating a sense of lightness, balance, and harmony. The main living area opens completely to the outdoors through expansive glass surfaces, seamlessly connecting the interior spaces with generous terraces and a spectacular cantilevered infinity pool, designed as the home’s most distinctive feature. The design combines clean lines and pure geometries with carefully selected natural materials. The pergolas with exposed beams reinterpret Mediterranean tradition from a contemporary perspective, creating outdoor spaces designed to be enjoyed year-round. On the lower level, the more private areas blend with the garden through large windows, reinforcing the continuity between interior and exterior and enhancing the connection with nature. The architectural composition, defined by balanced volumes, cantilevered planes, and a carefully studied interplay of light and shadow, lends character and dynamism to the façade. At the same time, the cantilevered infinity pool becomes a sculptural element that frames the views and defines the villa’s unique identity.

Местонахождение на карте

Benahavis, Испания

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с видом на озеро в загородном клубе в Бенаависе
Benahavis, Испания
от
$2,24 млн
Жилой квартал Marine Hills Fase 2
Resinera Voladilla, Испания
от
$527,870
Жилой квартал Anna de Estepona - Townhouses
Эстепона, Испания
от
$904,432
Жилой квартал Las Mesas Collection
Эстепона, Испания
от
$790,667
Жилой квартал Arrecife Fase 2
Casares, Испания
от
$452,785
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Villa Alhama
Benahavis, Испания
от
$2,95 млн
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал Horizonte Village Apartments
Жилой квартал Horizonte Village Apartments
Жилой квартал Horizonte Village Apartments
Жилой квартал Horizonte Village Apartments
Жилой квартал Horizonte Village Apartments
Показать все Жилой квартал Horizonte Village Apartments
Жилой квартал Horizonte Village Apartments
Михас, Испания
от
$671,213
Beautiful residential project on the Costa del Sol, offering modern penthouses, flats and villas with stunning sea and mountain views. With amenities such as underfloor heating, Italian kitchens, private swimming pools and smart home systems, residents enjoy a tranquil retreat with all moder…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал MARALTO
Жилой квартал MARALTO
Жилой квартал MARALTO
Жилой квартал MARALTO
Жилой квартал MARALTO
Показать все Жилой квартал MARALTO
Жилой квартал MARALTO
Дос-Эрманас, Испания
от
$648,460
A grand residential complex in the Las Mesas area of Estepona that will offer homes with stunning views of the sea and mountains, filled with natural light and enhanced by the gentle sea breeze
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой комплекс Residencial La Isla III
Жилой комплекс Residencial La Isla III
Жилой комплекс Residencial La Isla III
Торревьеха, Испания
от
$271,510
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2026
Количество этажей 2
Площадь 73–101 м²
5 объектов недвижимости 5
Residencial "La Isla III "  представляет собой городской комплекс, состоящий из 44 двухквартирных квартир с 2 и 3 спальнями. В комплексе есть большой сад общего пользования, общий бассейн. Жилой комплекс расположен рядом со всеми видами услуг и примерно в 500 метрах от  пляжа Лос Локос. R…
Тип объекта
Площадь, м²
Стоимость, USD
Квартира 2 комнаты
73.0 – 80.0
308,189 – 313,081
Квартира 3 комнаты
81.0 – 101.0
323,320 – 366,892
Агентство
EspanaTour
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации