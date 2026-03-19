Жилой квартал Boutique Project

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New boutique development of only 16 modern apartments with
sea views in La Cala de Mijas.
In this select community, there is every opportunity to
express yourself and create a custom home, designed and designed to your needs
and preferences.
Available options include the ability to choose floor and
wall covering color and other materials, accessories for stylistic details,
configurations and your choice of amenities.
This project is a harmonious combination of modern comfort
and Mediterranean charm: the very embodiment of what a 21st century Costa del
Sol property should be, as it features a communal infinity pool with beach
entrance, a gym equipped with the latest technology.
Latest generation
machines, and complete bodybuilding equipment, a fitness system in an endless
pool, everything you need to tone your body or de-stress, and a multipurpose
room with a wine cellar to collect your own bottles since you will have your
display case. .
A modern, contemporary design needed to blend with our
Danish (or Scandinavian) roots and focus on "hygge" (read: cozy), creating
comfortable spaces that combined indoor and outdoor living and provided maximum
exposure to the incredible views of the Mediterranean.
Within this private community, peace, comfort and
relaxation in a setting close to everything you could want.
The project overlooks the golf valley of La Cala de Mijas, a
privileged location on the Costa del Sol. It is just 6 minutes drive from the beach, 2 minutes drive from Calanova
Golf and 10 minutes drive from La Cala Resort.
Местонахождение на карте
Михас, Испания
Транспорт
Калькулятор ипотеки
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