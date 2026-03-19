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Жилой квартал Martagina Hills

Manilva, Испания
от
$742,658
;
14
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ID: 39583
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 2002497825
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Manilva

О комплексе

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English English
This is an exclusive development of 12 semi-detached homes located in one of the most promising areas of the Costa del Sol. This exclusive development of 12 homes combines contemporary design, spaciousness, and privacy in a privileged setting nestled between the sea and nature. Each home has been carefully designed to offer maximum comfort and natural light, with a total floor area of 384.71 m² on 213 m² lots. The interior layout features spacious open areas, large windows, and an architectural design intended to connect the interior with the terraces and outdoor spaces. The homes feature 3 en-suite bedrooms, including one on the ground floor, all with built-in walk-in closets and direct access to private terraces through large windows that maximize natural light and open views. Additionally, they include an elegant guest bathroom for the convenience of residents and guests. The kitchen is delivered fully furnished and equipped, designed with a modern and functional concept ideal for enjoying time with family or guests. Outside, each property features an elegant private infinity-edge pool, creating an exclusive space to enjoy the Mediterranean climate year-round. Additionally, the homes include a spacious 91.12 m² basement and a sunken patio, designed to bring even more natural light and ventilation to the lower rooms. The project also offers dual access to the home from both streets, providing convenience, privacy, and functionality. This development has been designed for those seeking quality of life, design, and exclusivity, just minutes from Sotogrande, golf courses, beaches, and all the amenities of the Costa del Sol.

Местонахождение на карте

Manilva, Испания
Еда и напитки
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Жилой квартал Martagina Hills
Manilva, Испания
от
$742,658
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