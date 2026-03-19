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Жилой квартал Greenity

Михас, Испания
от
$411,829
;
19
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ID: 39562
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1124551449
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Михас
  • Адрес
    Calle Espuela

О комплексе

Перевод
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English English
Discover this new development, where tranquility becomes home. Located in Mijas, between La Cala de Mijas and Fuengirola, this new-build development redefines the concept of home: minimalist architecture, Mediterranean nature, and an environment designed for community well-being. The development offers 195 two- and three-bedroom apartments with terraces starting at 15 m², ground-floor units with private gardens, and penthouses with terraces up to 78 m². All homes include a parking space and storage unit. The common areas are designed to cater to all aspects of an active and social lifestyle. It features outdoor saltwater-chlorinated pools with night lighting and a solarium, a separate lap pool, Beach Padel and Pickleball courts, a putting green, an outdoor calisthenics area, a fully equipped community gym, and a nature trail integrated into the surroundings. For professional and social use: an event room and a coworking space. The homes include a furnished kitchen with full appliances (oven, induction cooktop, range hood, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher), ducted heating and cooling in the living room and bedrooms, individual heat pump for domestic hot water, exterior windows with thermal breaks and double glazing, and a photovoltaic system for community services. Location: Direct access via the A-7 and AP-7 highways. 35 minutes from Málaga International Airport. Just a few minutes from the beaches of Mijas Costa and Fuengirola, and close to Marbella, Puerto Banús, and golf courses.

Местонахождение на карте

Михас, Испания
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Greenity
Михас, Испания
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